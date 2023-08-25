PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – An Eastern New Mexico University building was officially dedicated to honor an important member of the university on Friday, August 25. The Education Building on the main campus is now named the “Dr. Gay Su Pinnell Education Building.”

Dr. Pinnell is an ENMU alumna, author, educator, and philanthropist who is nationally recognized for her work in early childhood literacy education. Pinnell has made several financial impacts on the university, including a grant to ENMU’s Child Development Center and a $1 million gift to the Co-Teaching Project in 2021.

“This is surprising and rewarding. Seeing my name on a building where my father taught is a great honor for me and my family,” said Pinnell. “Eastern New Mexico University gave me what I needed to become successful, and I am forever grateful to this institution.”

The ENMU chancellor, James Johnston, said, “It is truly an honor to know Dr. Pinnell. She said ENMU gave her what she needed to begin a successful career…We are honored to be a part of Dr. Pinnell’s journey and genuinely grateful for all she has done.”