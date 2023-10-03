ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The East Mountain Companion Animal Project is a local volunteer organization that focuses on community outreach to keep animals in their homes or help them find new and suitable homes.

The organization has a foster program to take in animals, and the organization is always looking for volunteers. They also offer different programs to help pet owners keep animals in their home, including a food bank providing owners with free pet food. The organization has a number of upcoming adoption events.

For more information, click here.