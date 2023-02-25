RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – While boxers from around the country came to the City of Vision for Tapia Fight Night at the Rio Rancho Events Center, much of the attention was focused on the Sanchez brothers, Jason and Jose, Josh Torres and Nicco Tapia. The local heroes all emerged victorious.

The main event of the evening featured former world title challenger Jason Sanchez as he took on Mexican boxer Rafael Reyes. It was the first bout for Sanchez in more than two years and it took him some time for him to get back in a groove. After three exhilarating rounds of both boxers exchanging blows, Reyes couldn’t answer the bell for round four, thus the fight was awarded to Sanchez.

“I was getting a little more comfortable, I haven’t been in the ring for a few years, so I was just adjusting and getting comfortable,” said Sanchez. He’s a strong kid, he wasn’t too fast but he had good power. I was slowly breaking him down and I was able to stop him.”

Torres’ bout was also called earlier than fans, and Torres, would’ve liked. Early in the second round, Torres’ opponent, Donovan Estrella, couldn’t continue when the official stopped the fight due to injury.

“Well there wasn’t a lot that happened,” said Torres. “I mean I threw some heavy shots and he was complaining that it hurt, but I think he felt that power early, was hurt to the body and was looking for a way out from the jump. I was hoping for a little bit more of a fight from him…we wanted it to be in spectacular fashion and we didn’t get that, so it leaves me wanting a little bit more to get back in the gym and get ready for another fight.”

In the first bout of the main card, Jose “Guero” Sanchez entered the ring against Ann Arbor, Michigan native, Reggie Harris Jr. It was a fight that went the distance (six rounds) with both fighters having their fair share of exchanges. In the end, it was Sanchez winning by a majority decision.

“I feel like I was controlling the fight because I was hitting him and moving,” Sanchez said. “Once in a while I would stay in there with him and exchange, but I still feel like I got the better of every round.”

Other winners from the main card include Nico Hernandez (unanimous) over Gilberto Mendoza, Abel Mendoza (unanimous) over Ernesto Guerrero and Nicco Tapia (unanimous) over Christopher Lucero.