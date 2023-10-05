ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dylan Chavez’s long recruiting process has finally come to a close. The talented ABC Prep shooting guard announced his commitment to stay home and suit up for the New Mexico Lobos on Thursday.

“I remember going to games as a kid, so to be able to just stay home and play for my hometown is going to be awesome,” said Chavez. “I think Coach Pitino really pushed me too, I am just excited to get down there and get to work. So, the staff did a great job of recruiting me and I am just really excited.”

Chavez, a student at La Cueva, has played for ABC Prep for the last few seasons and made a name for himself as an elite guard within the prep basketball circuit. Last year, the 6-6 guard averaged 19 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game and was selected as a Grind Session all-star.

Currently in his senior year of high school, Chavez is contemplating graduating early to join the Lobos in December. He joins Beaumont, TX combo guard Kayde Dotson in the Lobos 2024 recruiting class.

Chavez originally committed to NMSU last November, however, de-committed in April following hazing and a coaching change within the Aggies program.