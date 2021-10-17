Duke City Marathon back on the streets of the city for 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of runners laced up for the annual Duke City Marathon Sunday morning. Runners were back in person after last year’s event went virtual because of the pandemic.

Races ranged from 5Ks to marathons around the city. Luke Sanchez decided he wanted to run to support kids with cerebral palsy, including his niece. “Our whole aim out here is to raise money for cerebral palsy and run for Okelani and kids like Odelani everywhere and just normalize being in a wheelchair,” said Sanchez.

Erin Wagner form Albuquerque and Paul Lefrancois form Santa Fe won female and male marathon events this year.