Downtown Growers’ Market celebrates 25 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Downtown Growers’ Market celebrated its 25th anniversary in style Saturday. The celebration took place at Gravity Bound Brewing near downtown with cornhole, food, and pumpkin painting.

While this year’s market is wrapping up on November 6, the Growers’ market is accepting applications for next year’s market starting in April. “So, that means anyone who’s a gardener, prepares foods, is health and well, or a grower or farmer – now is the time to apply for the market,” said market manager Shawna Brown.

Applications to become a vendor will be accepted through December 31 and can be submitted online.