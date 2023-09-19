ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blues Night on the Civic Plaza is set for Sunday, September 24. The free event will feature several blues musicians throughout the night.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. with the GA-20 trio. The Boston-based group focuses on traditional blues.

Then, Toni Morgan & Soulful Sounds will perform at 7:10 p.m. Toni Morgan is no stranger to performing in New Mexico and brings experience from a range of genres.

Finally, Charlie Musselwhite will perform at 8:15 p.m. With a 50-year career, he brings experience from Chicago’s music scene in the 1960s and has been nominated for 13 Grammy awards, according to a press release.