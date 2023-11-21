ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – TenderLove Community Center was able to provide Thanksgiving meals to women in need thanks to a donation from local branches of Bank of America.

TenderLove Community Center helps women get back on their feet after coming out of traumatic situations like prison time, violent relationships, or human trafficking. “We work with homeless people. A majority of them can not afford to buy turkey for their children. And having this many turkeys, they now know that on Thanksgiving day, they are going to wake up ready to eat turkey with their children. That means a lot to me,” said Debbie Johnson, founder and CEO of TenderLove Community Center.

The meals will be provided to the organization’s Recovery House, which sees about 30 to 35 women on a weekly basis; the Transitional House, which can house five families; and families already in their own housing.