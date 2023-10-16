ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United Association is hosting a volleyball tournament benefiting Cuidando Los Niños. All proceeds will go to the local nonprofit, whose goal is to end child homelessness.

The Dig in for Cuidando Los Ninos will be Saturday, October 21 at Charlie’s Sandbox. The tournament will feature a bracket of 32 teams. Teams should arrive at 8 a.m. and the tournament kicks off at 9. Registration is $400 for a six-person team. To get a team registered or to be a sponsor for the event, contact Adam Valdez at (505) 414-0344. If you can’t participate in the tournament, but still want to support Cuidando Los Niños, click here.