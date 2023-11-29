LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in over two months, NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia spoke to the media. It was the first time Pavia spoke publicly since a video surfaced of him urinating on a Lobo inside of UNM’s indoor practice facility.

Pavia spoke about the incident and clarified that it happened before the season. He said that he felt disrespected by UNM for not offering him a scholarship and telling him he was not good enough to play for the Lobos, despite leading NMMI to a JUCO national championship.

During his silence, Pavia said he learned to grow as an individual and he is now remorseful for his actions. While the story has become a distraction surrounding the team, Pavia said he believes it helped rally the Aggies to finish the season strong.

“When the thing happened, it was a big distraction to the team, so I apologized to the team,” said Pavia. “After that, I feel like we got even closer as a group and ever since we’ve been on a roll and playing really good football.”

Since the video surfaced, NMSU began an eight-game win streak where Pavia has played tremendous. During the stretch, Pavia has thrown for 1,654 yards on 60% completion, rushed for 538 yards, and racked up for 18 total touchdowns.

NMSU is now set to play for the Conference USA Championship game on Saturday against Liberty. Win or lose, the Aggies remain bowl-eligible.