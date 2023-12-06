LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The accolades continue to roll in for NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia. The latest for the Aggies’ signal-caller is arguably his biggest yet. As voted on by the nine league coaches, Pavia was named Conference USA offensive player of the year on Wednesday.

The award comes following a stellar year for Pavia where he led the Aggies in both passing (2,915) and rushing (853). He also racked up 32 total touchdowns and guided NMSU to a 10-win season.

Pavia’s numbers, both passing and rushing, stacked up among the league’s best. Following the regular season, Pavia ranked third in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage. On the ground, he ranked third in yards and yards per carry.

Among the other season awards for NMSU, head coach Jerry Kill was named co-coach of the year with Liberty’s Jamey Chadwell, and kicker Ethan Albertson was named special teams player of the year.

The Aggies will have an opportunity to add to their historic numbers during their upcoming bowl game. NMSU will take on Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, December 16.