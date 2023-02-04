ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Revel Entertainment Center was rumbled on Saturday night when local boxers stepped into the ring. New Mexico was the real winner of the night, as all four bouts were won by local products.

The main event of the evening featured fan-favorite Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego and Puerto Rico native Bryan Aquino. While there wasn’t much action for the first two rounds, Griego turned it on and delivered a TKO in the 4th to remain undefeated at 13-0.

“That round I caught him with a right hand in the beginning of the round, and I buzzed him and he didn’t get his legs back right away,” Griego said. “I went to throw another right hand, and we happened to clash heads… I offered him the fight again, we’ll see what happens.”

From Greigo’s father and wrecking crew promotions putting on the event, to his grandma making his shorts with his daughter’s name, Lovella Joy, and his fiancé handing him an envelope on stage revealing the gender of their next child (it’s a boy), it was a special night for the entire family.

In the co-main event, another local fan-favorite Josh “Pitbull” Torres took on challenger Todd Manuel from Louisiana. After a few rounds, Pitbull found his stride and began to take over the fight. While the bout went to a decision, Torres came out victorious as a unanimous winner.

“It was a tough fight, but we dug deep, and that’s why they call me Pitbull because I keep going man,” said Torres. “We trained hard for this and it was exactly what we expected. We knew he was going to be tough and had to be victorious, we overcame.”

Manuel has already challenged Torres to meet in the ring again this summer. In the meantime, Torres is going straight back to the gym, as he is set to corner Diego Sanchez in two weeks for Knuckle Mania 3, as well as train for his upcoming bout in three weeks for Tapia Fight Night.

Other winners from the evening include Maximus Moya and Steve Trujeque.