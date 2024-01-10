ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dexter’s Grove aims to equip pet owners with skill to help them potentially save a pet’s life in case of an emergency.

The organization is offering a pet first aid and CPR training course. The classes are tailored towards dogs and cats and include demonstrations, presentations and hands-on training. Course attendees will be taught skills such as CPR, rescue breathing, choking protocols and more. Dexter’s Grove hopes to give pet owners the skills and confidence to handle any pet emergency that may come up.

Upcoming classes are January 13,14 and the next courses on the schedule are March 2,3. Courses are six-and-a-half hours at Studio 606. Registration is $100 and includes a two-year certification after completing the course. For more information, click here.