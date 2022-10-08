ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team got off to a hot start against Wyoming Saturday night. The Lobos found on each of their two first possessions, however that would be the only scoring for the cherry and silver, as the team watched the 14 point lead slowly go away in a 14-27 loss.

The Lobos did have a few other scoring opportunities, including a drive that started on the Wyoming 12 yard line following a long punt return by UNM. The Lobos then went three-and-out, and the ensuing field goal attempt was blocked. UNM also missed a field goal off the crossbar to end the first half.

UNM played the game without multiple key starters, including wide receivers Luke Wysong and Geordon Porter, as well as running backs Sherod White and Christian Washington. Head coach Danny Gonzales said that they did not play because they did not meet the standard and expectation of players of the Lobo football team, and he did not elaborate any further.

“They are good players, so yeah it hurts your team and I mean, are we going to win that game with them, I don’t know,” Gonzales said. “We played the game with the guys that were available, that meet the expectation and standard of our team, and I am proud of the ones that fought. We need to coach them better to have a better chance to be successful.”

The loss drops the Lobos record to 2-4. Up next for UNM is a trip down to Las Cruces for this years installment of the Rio Grande against NMSU on Saturday.