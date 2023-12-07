ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Expo New Mexico has events planned throughout December and the holidays. From a flea market, to winter wonderland and a food bank, there will be plenty of activities.

December features a flea market held at Expo New Mexico each weekend. Expo is also partnering to hold a holiday food distribution event December 19. Throughout the month will also be Expo’s Winter Wonderland event. There will also be a car show, art show and more at Expo New Mexico. For a full schedule of events click here.