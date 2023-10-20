ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day of the tread is a day of the dead Halloween themed bicycling event. Day of the tread is back for its 17th year October 28, 29.

Registration is open, the event benefits various nonprofits that serve New Mexico’s children. Saturday, features the Bone Shaker Gravel Grinder which includes a 17-mile and 34-mile route. Sunday features multiple cycling events and a 4k walk. The start and finish area for all events will be the Sawmill district.

