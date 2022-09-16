NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – United Way of Central New Mexico is holding its third annual Day of Caring on September 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The day is a chance for participants to do have fun and gain do work in the community.

Participants will be able to choose a service project in one of five different counties and volunteer to help with the project. The counties where projects are available is Bernalillo, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Torrance and Valencia counties. There is no cost to participate, volunteers just need to sign up online. For more information on the various projects in the different counties and to sign up to participate, visit UWCNM day of caring website.