ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dark Oak Tattoo Studio is a locally owned and operated business that is dedicated to turning life into art. Sunday, November 19 from 6 to 10 p.m. Dark Oak Tattoo Studio is hosting an art show.
The art show features the four artists from the studio and will include a pop-up shop with two local vendors. The show gives the artists a chance to show off their artwork and will include pieces that are for sale. The public is invited to come and check out the studio and the artists and look at the art on display and possibly even set up a time to get a tattoo. For more information click here.