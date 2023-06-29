ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has now played three games under new head coach Eric Quill and the team’s new identity is taking shape. One player in particular who is taking advantage of the new philosophy is Daniel Bruce.

Since Quill came to town, Bruce has primarily been playing as a forward, as opposed to the midfielder position he had been under Zach Prince. The position change has been a success as he had recorded two goals in three games.

“Back in a position that you grew up playing and you spend a lot of time in is just so enjoyable, and when you are having fun with your football, and you are free to express yourself, yeah its a real enjoyable time playing back up there and learning the new cues and habits.”

“What he gives you defensively and then what he also gives you in his commitment to ruining in behind, was for me a really attractive quality and one that that paid off for us. We will continue to look at him in that role because why wouldn’t you, based on that performance.”

New Mexico United returns to action on the road on Saturday. The team will take on rival El Paso