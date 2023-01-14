ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson Wink trained Dan Argueta has been determined to make some noise in the world of MMA, and he just won on his biggest stage yet. Argueta took down Nick Aguirre during UFC fight night on Saturday to win the first UFC fight of his career.

“Quite the camp, I just had surgery the end of July, and I am back,” said Argueta. “You know, I don’t think I would be back in 5 months after a shoulder surgery, but my team, my girlfriend, my family they all helped get me here. I was itching to get back in and I am just happy to be back and in the win column.”

With the win, Argueta’s record improves to 9-1