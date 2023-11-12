ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state cross country meet was held at Albuquerque Academy on Saturday. The top results and individual winner for every classification are listed below.

5A

Boys

Rio Rancho – 34 Volcano Vista – 57 Cleveland – 94

Rio Rancho’s Charlie Vause continued his dominant season, as he finished with a time of 15:17.156. This is Vause’s first state title as he finished the year winning all but one race.

“I mean, I cant complain about 15:17,” said Vase. “I really wanted to go sub 15, I didn’t, but its okay because I ran my hardest.”

Girls

Rio Rancho – 48 La Cueva – 86 Cleveland – 90

Eldorado’s 8th grade sensation, Gianna Rahmer, once again crossed the finish line first. She finished her first high schools season winning every race she competed in, and ended the year with a time of 16:58.001, which was over two minutes faster than second place.

“It was so fun,” Rahmer said. “I had a really good start to set me up well and then I ran strong up the hill. I was just paying attention to all of the people cheering for me and taking my mind off of the running and it was so fun.”

4A

Boys

Los Alamos – 58 Albuquerque Academy – 65 Gallup – 85

Individual winner – Judah Daffron, Taos

Girls

Albuquerque Academy – 26 Los Alamos – 26 Gallup – 105

Individual winner – Anna Hastings, Albuquerque Academy

3A

Boys

Zuni – 68 Santa Fe Indian School – 78 Navajo Prep – 82

Individual winner – Landen Sandoval, St. Michael’s

Girls

Santa Fe Prep – 57 Sandia Prep – 73 Cottonwood Classical – 101

Individual winner – Chloe Grieco (8th grade), St. Michael’s

A-2A

Boys

Oak Grove – 60 Pecos – 62 Laguna Acoma – 76

Individual winner – Lucas Williams, Laguna Acoma

Girls

ATC – 61 Legacy Academy – 84 Gateway Christian – 159

Individual winner – Olivia Marquez (8th grade), Oak Grove