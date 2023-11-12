ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state cross country meet was held at Albuquerque Academy on Saturday. The top results and individual winner for every classification are listed below.
5A
Boys
- Rio Rancho – 34
- Volcano Vista – 57
- Cleveland – 94
Rio Rancho’s Charlie Vause continued his dominant season, as he finished with a time of 15:17.156. This is Vause’s first state title as he finished the year winning all but one race.
“I mean, I cant complain about 15:17,” said Vase. “I really wanted to go sub 15, I didn’t, but its okay because I ran my hardest.”
Girls
- Rio Rancho – 48
- La Cueva – 86
- Cleveland – 90
Eldorado’s 8th grade sensation, Gianna Rahmer, once again crossed the finish line first. She finished her first high schools season winning every race she competed in, and ended the year with a time of 16:58.001, which was over two minutes faster than second place.
“It was so fun,” Rahmer said. “I had a really good start to set me up well and then I ran strong up the hill. I was just paying attention to all of the people cheering for me and taking my mind off of the running and it was so fun.”
4A
Boys
- Los Alamos – 58
- Albuquerque Academy – 65
- Gallup – 85
Individual winner – Judah Daffron, Taos
Girls
- Albuquerque Academy – 26
- Los Alamos – 26
- Gallup – 105
Individual winner – Anna Hastings, Albuquerque Academy
3A
Boys
- Zuni – 68
- Santa Fe Indian School – 78
- Navajo Prep – 82
Individual winner – Landen Sandoval, St. Michael’s
Girls
- Santa Fe Prep – 57
- Sandia Prep – 73
- Cottonwood Classical – 101
Individual winner – Chloe Grieco (8th grade), St. Michael’s
A-2A
Boys
- Oak Grove – 60
- Pecos – 62
- Laguna Acoma – 76
Individual winner – Lucas Williams, Laguna Acoma
Girls
- ATC – 61
- Legacy Academy – 84
- Gateway Christian – 159
Individual winner – Olivia Marquez (8th grade), Oak Grove