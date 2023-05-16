ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is hosting a variety of family art projects each week. The workshops will be held each Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Albuquerque Museum at 2000 Mountain Road in northwest Albuquerque.
The workshops are included with paid general admission to the museum, which ranges from $3 to $6. The workshops will feature a variety of art mediums and all materials will be supplied. To buy tickets to the museum, click here.
Upcoming Family Art Workshops
- May 20
- Using oil pastel and metallic tempera paint to create landscapes in the style of Gustave Baumann.
- May 27
- Creating geometric sculptures, inspired by Ronald Rael’s Glass Scaffold, using toothpicks, colored popsicle sticks, and glue.
Who Are the Instructors?
*Artist bios courtesy of cabq.gov
- Harley Kirschner
- “Harley Kirschner is a mixed media artist and art instructor. He has a passion for mixed media, incorporating many different techniques into each object he makes. Although his roots are in collage and painting, he has been exploring place-based art for over a decade with students and has created permanent installations on his own. This is where his passion for garden art comes in. In addition to creating magical worlds, Harley has a passion for textiles and is always exploring new techniques to enliven fabric.”
- Michelle (Shelly) Korte
- “Michelle (Shelly) Korte is a multimedia artist—painting, drawing, sculpting, collaging, writing, printmaking, and performing. She is fascinated by the ways in which ecology, industry, and ceremony interest – defining the role of humans as animals, consumers, and healers. As a curious traveler and investigator, Shelly has taught and shown her work around the world for over 20 years. As an educator, she also allows art to be a conduit of self-inquiry, expression, and problem-solving. She has lived in the Manzano Mountains of Tijeras, NM with her young son since 2014 where she has been growing a creative, communal arts and healing space.”