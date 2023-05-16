ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is hosting a variety of family art projects each week. The workshops will be held each Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Albuquerque Museum at 2000 Mountain Road in northwest Albuquerque.

The workshops are included with paid general admission to the museum, which ranges from $3 to $6. The workshops will feature a variety of art mediums and all materials will be supplied. To buy tickets to the museum, click here.

Upcoming Family Art Workshops

May 20 Using oil pastel and metallic tempera paint to create landscapes in the style of Gustave Baumann.

May 27 Creating geometric sculptures, inspired by Ronald Rael’s Glass Scaffold, using toothpicks, colored popsicle sticks, and glue.



Who Are the Instructors?

*Artist bios courtesy of cabq.gov