Craft fair held benefiting local homeless veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Disabled American Veterans Auxilary is hoping to make the holidays a little easier for vets. They held a crafts fair Saturday to raise money to bring needed clothing and supplies to vets in the hospital and homeless vets who are in need.

“Just some items like socks, shirts – just basic needs our veterans need – and we bring those items to the hospital, but we also work with our homeless veterans population as well. So, helping the city of Albuquerque, that’s one of the ways we try to give back,” said volunteer Karen Roybal.

The D.A.V. is asking for donations ahead of Christmas.