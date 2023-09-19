NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Red Desert Productions is a local film company whose first featured film, “Coyote Cage,” is premiering September 22, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Coyote Cage features an almost entirely Latino cast. The film is about a group of immigrants who find themselves in the middle of a trafficking ring while trying to cross the border. The premier of the film is sold out, but director Michael Perez says standby tickets are available. Starting at 5 p.m. there will be pre-show festivities featuring live music, food trucks and more.

