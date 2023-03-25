ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cowboy’s final ride in the UFC will be into the Hall of Fame. During UFC Fight Night on Saturday, it was announced that New Mexican fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will be inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame’s modern wing class of 2023.

During his 16 year MMA career, Cerrone racked up a 36-17 record (two no contest). He is one of the most accomplished UFC fighters of all time as he ranks 3rd in fights (38), second in wins (23) and second in finishes (16).

The 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass.