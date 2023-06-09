EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s UFC career may be over, but he remains as busy as ever. He is set to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, set to ramp up his acting career, and also running a unique summer camp.

The BMF Ranch Kids Camp is in its 4th year at Cerrone’s ranch in Edgewood and it’s growing in popularity. The outdoors camp is geared towards underprivileged youth and 2023 marked a record number of campers that came from all over the world. Cerrone is proud to give the kids a great time and teach them some life lessons.

“What I want out of these kids is the work ethic, and that’s what we try to push the most,” Cerrone said. “The slogan we have here is ‘work hard and play harder.’ So, if you guys want to put the time in now and grind, grind, grind, I promise you now, one day I am 40 years old and I am retired and I get to have – I get to play even harder than I ever wanted to.”

While Cowboy has been out of the octagon for a few months now he has been able to reflect on his illustrious career. He finished his time in UFC with the most total knockdowns and second-most wins.

“Never when I was a kid, did I imagine being the best at something,” he said. “So, yeah I am excited and now I get to bow out of that and go get a walk of fame and the movie star. So, we will see.”

Looking ahead to his next chapter, Cerrone is throwing his hat into the acting ring. He said he already has three movies set to come out in the next few months.

“That side of the career is starting to take off and I am really enjoying it, but like I tell these kids, ‘man, if you find something that you want to do, put everything you got into it. So, right now I have pulled the reigns back from fighting and I have switched gears and I am putting everything into acting and the kids’ camp.”

To sign up for future BMF Ranch Camps, send a video entry to BMFkidscamp@gamil.com.