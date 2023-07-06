ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame on Thursday night. Cerrone went in as a member of the “Modern Wing” class of 2023.

“Never when I was a kid did I imagine being the greatest at something,” said Cerrone. “You know, I always set out to become, I didn’t know what I was going to pursue, but I always wanted to be the greatest at something. So, its kind of a sincere moment. So yeah, the UFC Hall of Fame is pretty cool, I am excited.”

During his 16 year MMA career, Cerrone racked up a 36-17 record (two no contest). He is one of the most accomplished UFC fighters of all time as he ranks 3rd in fights (38), second in wins (23) and second in finishes (16).