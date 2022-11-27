CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, horses in Corrales got decked out in their best outfits and costumes for a good cause. Some local organizations have teamed up for an event called the Ride In, Round-Up. Owners dressed up their horses in an attempt to win prizes for the most creative, elegant, funny and festive. The entry fee was a new toy or food donation to help out the fire department’s food and present driver.

“We had such good collaboration and community involvement. It was really fun to put this together”, said Patty Carroll, Co-Chair of Corrales Equestrian Advisory Commission.

For those who missed the event, individuals can still drop off toys and non-perishable food items at the Giving Tree at the Corrales City Hall or make monetary donations. Donations will be accepted until December 30. The drive helped serve 60 families last year, according to the organizers.

All donations can be dropped off at the fire station, located at 4920 Corrales Road.