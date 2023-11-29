ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “Pay what you please” trees event is back at Ex Novo Brewery in Corrales from 12 – 4 p.m. December 2.

The public can come and pick up a Christmas tree with no price tag can ‘pay what they please’ for the tree. All proceeds will be going to local nonprofits Loving Thunder and Presbyterian Ear Institute. Trees are limited and inventory usually runs low within the first couple of hours. The event also features a makers market with local vendors, horse and carriage rides, ornament making, caroling and selfies with Santa. For more information, click here.