ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bronco Mendenhall is the Lobos’ next football coach. In the terms of the agreement, Mendenhall signed a five-year, $6 million contract, equating to $1.2 million annually.

Mendenhall’s contract is the highest annual salary for any UNM head football coach. His salary is $800,000 more per year than former UNM head coach Danny Gonzales.

In addition to his base salary, Mendenhall has multiple incentives in his contract. The incentives are based not only on performance but also on player academics and community engagement.

Performance-based incentives

Appearance in Mountain West Conference Championship Game = $25,000

Mountain West Championship = $50,000

Mountain West Coach of the Year = $25,000

National Coach of the Year = $50,000

Non-CFP Bowl Appearance = $50,000

CFP Playoff Appearance = $50,000

Each CFP Playoff Win (including a first-round bye) = $50,000

CFP National Champion = $100,000

Academic based incentives*

Greater than or equal to 950 (2023-24 & beyond) = $10,000

Greater than or equal to 960 (2023-24 & beyond) = $15,000

Greater than or equal to 970 (2023-24 & beyond) = $20,000

* Academic Progress Rate (APR) is a system used by the NCAA that tracks student-athletes chances of graduation. These incentives will only be awarded once.

Ticket sales-based incentives

15% Increase in Ticket Sales in any season: $15,000, split evenly with $7,500 paid to coach and $7,500 reinvested in to the program

25% Increase in Ticket Sales in any season $25,000, split evenly with $12,500 paid to coach and $12,500

reinvested into the program

reinvested into the program 50% Increase in Ticket Sales in any season: $50,000, split evenly with $25,000 paid to coach and $25,000 reinvested into the program

Termination

Should Mendenhall be fired without cause, UNM’s payment will be determined depending on the year.

Contract Years One or Two: 100% of salary for the remainder of the term of the contract.

Contract Year Three: 80% of salary for the remainder of the term of the contract.

Contract Year Four: 65% of salary for the remainder of the term of the contract.

Contract Years Five: 50% of salary for the remainder of the term of the contract.

Buyout

Should Mendenhall accept another position, his payment required to UNM will be determined depending on the year. There is a provision that he will not seek or apply for other positions without prior notice.