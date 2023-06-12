BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents of Tijeras, Cedar Crest, and the Heights (Bernalillo County District 5) are invited to a community session on health. The event gives residents a chance to voice concerns about healthcare in their community.

University of New Mexico Hospital leaders and the county commission will use the feedback to dictate how to allocate tax dollars; which, according to the county, added up to $115 million last year.

Residents of District 5 (see this map) can meet at the Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM-333, Tijeras, New Mexico 87059. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15.

Spanish and American Sign Language interpreters are provided. Special arrangements can be made by emailing UNMHCE@salud.unm.edu or calling 505-925-6197.