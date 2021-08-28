Community helps in Crossroads makeover

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit that provides housing and services for previously incarcerated women is getting a makeover. Volunteers are helping Crossroads for Women prepare for its renovation and demolition work that’s happening in the coming months.

The group got a grant from Lowe’s to renovate the old mental health hospital near I-25 and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to make the building more welcoming for the women who receive services. On Saturday, volunteers from the groups “Crew New Mexico” and “ABQ Involved” helped pack and organize the spaces that will be renovated.

Organizers say they’re always in need of volunteers. “We can’t always afford to hire maintenance people or movers or people to provide these services for us, so having things like volunteers pack up a room and move it so it can be demolished, just to come back a couple weeks later to unpack that room again means the world to us,” said engagement coordinator for Crossroads Delilah Naranjo.

Crossroads for Women has been in Albuquerque for 25 years.