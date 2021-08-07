Community gathers to maintain charter school garden

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local charter school hosted a garden cleanup event Saturday to help maintain its outdoor learning spaces. Volunteers were out at the William W. and Josephine Dorn Community Charter School working on the community garden. It’s where students learn about farming.

According to the school’s director, Saturday was not just about maintaining the garden, but also about bringing families and staff together. “We have about 30 new students coming in this year, and we just want the families and the students to feel comfortable and safe in our learning spaces,” said the director of the school Paloma Libre Aranda.

Community partners also helped out with the event.

