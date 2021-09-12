Community gathers for suicide awareness walk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the community stepped out together to raise awareness for suicide prevention. While community members had differing reasons to walk Sunday, they all said they wanted to encourage anyone struggling to reach out and get the help they need.

“Doing events like this hopefully spreads awareness that people do care and a lot of us know what you’re going through, and we’re here for you, you know,” said participant Kyle Duran. The event also helped raise money for the local Agora Crisis Center, which provides a trained crisis hotline for those in need. The awareness walk kicks off suicide awareness week at UNM.