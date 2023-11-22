ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members came together on Wednesday to celebrate Thanksgiving a little early. The Albuquerque Indian Center has spent the last 20 years feeding over 250 people annually with their delicious Thanksgiving meal; this year, they continued the tradition.

Event coordinators say the gathering gives everyone a chance to catch up with each other. “It’s an opportunity to just get together and talk about everything you want to talk about…Thanksgiving is a day of giving, a day of caring, and a day of loving,” says the center’s executive director, Mary Garcia.