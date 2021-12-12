Community decorates Christmas trees to honor children who have died from violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members decorated Christmas trees Sunday in Civic Plaza to remember the lives of children who have died due to violence or abuse in New Mexico. This is the sixth year that the city and Guardians of the Children have decorated for the Angel Tree lighting.

Each tree holds ornaments with the kid’s name and picture and organizers say it’s a way to make sure their lives and stories are not forgotten. “Some of these kids were only with us for a very, very short period of time – some for a few years – but their presence will always e missed. We firmly believe the day we stop saying their name is the day they are gone,” said Classic of the Guardians of the Children Rio Grande Chapter.

The official tree lighting ceremony will be at Civic Plaza on Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m.