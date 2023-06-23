ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is introducing a new community compost bin. The bin was unveiled Friday morning and was made possible through a grant from the New Mexico Environment Department.

“Community composting is a really vital part of our sustainable waste plan. It supports the city’s climate actin plan goals, and is vital for helping to create a healthy, resilient and equitable Albuquerque for all,” CABQ Sustainability Specialist Sandra West said. The new bin is located at the Barelas Senior Center Garden, near 7th St. and Iron Ave..