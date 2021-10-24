Community comes together for annual ‘Day of the Tread’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People across the metro are traveling on two wheels for the annual Day of the Tread fundraiser. Participants in this Halloween-themed bike event could travel on routes ranging between 7 and 100 miles around Albuquerque, starting and ending in the Sawmill District.
Story Continues Below
- Trending: Hazing incident ends football season at NM high school
- Español: KRQE En Español: Viernes 22 de Octubre 2021
- Weather: Clouds moving through this evening
- Crime: Rio Rancho man arrested following altercation at truck stop
People were decked out in costumes while celebrating the end of the cycling season. Organizers also held a 4K fun walk with proceeds from both events going to the Somos Unidos Foundation.