Community comes together for annual ‘Day of the Tread’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People across the metro are traveling on two wheels for the annual Day of the Tread fundraiser. Participants in this Halloween-themed bike event could travel on routes ranging between 7 and 100 miles around Albuquerque, starting and ending in the Sawmill District.

People were decked out in costumes while celebrating the end of the cycling season. Organizers also held a 4K fun walk with proceeds from both events going to the Somos Unidos Foundation.