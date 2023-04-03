ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Housing is a key challenge for many across Albuquerque, and there are no quick fixes. But the Albuquerque Affordable Housing Coalition and the Housing Narrative Lab are looking to open the conversation.

In a day and a half of discussion and programming, they’re inviting local leadership, elected officials, renters, housing insecure individuals, and community members to join the discussion. Those discussions are scheduled for later this week, on Wednesday, April 5, and Thursday, April 6.

A key focus of the event is exploring “why housing is out of reach for so many,” according to the Albuquerque Affordable Housing Coalition and the Housing Narrative Lab.

The events on April 6 will be held at the International District Library from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The next day, the events will be at Casa Feliz Apartments from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those interested can register online at this link.