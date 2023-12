NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you haven’t had the budget for simple dental work, a dentistry company, with offices in New Mexico, is offering help.

Comfort Dental is holding its annual Care Day on December 23. From 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., patients can visit a Comfort Dental location and receive simple dental care for no cost.

Patients can receive extractions, cleanings, and fillings during the event.

No appointments are necessary.

This year is the 38th event they’ve held.