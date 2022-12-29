ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cody Moon has found a new home. The former Volcano Vista and UNM standout linebacker announced via Twitter that he is transferring to San Diego State.

Moon originally came to UNM as a walk-on but quickly earned a scholarship after impressing head coach Danny Gonzales. He earned the starting role during his sophomore campaign, and in the 2022 season, Moon led the Lobos with 105 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss. Moon entered the transfer portal on December 20.

The Aztecs run a similar 3-3-5 defensive scheme to the Lobos and Cody Moon joins the team with two years of eligibility remaining.