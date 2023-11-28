ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson Wink MMA Academy will be hosting its sixth fight night on Friday, and it will be a night of redemption for the headliner. Former UFC fighter Cody East made his return to the octagon after a two-year hiatus in May, and he’s happy to be turning things around.

East had suffered from alcohol and substance abuse, however, thanks to a new found faith, he found a new purpose in life. He cut his weight down from 310 to 205 pounds and is excited to show off his better self in front of a supportive home crowd.

“It’s a new version of myself and I feel like the crowd here deserves to see me,” said East. “My family and my friends get to see that new version of myself. I’m happy to go show it and it’s just a message to everybody that no matter how ugly it gets, you still have time to fix yourself.”

Friday’s fight card will begin at 7 p.m.