ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was Ms. Scarlet, in the library, with the revolver. No, it was Professor Plumb, with the lead pipe, in the billiard room. Or was it Mrs. White with the noose in the hallway? You can be part of the timeless mystery and fun of the board game ‘Clue’ in an all-new way on the stage at Desert Rose Playhouse this weekend.

Who did it, Where and What? Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery play based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Clue is a comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers trying to figure out what happened.

Show times :

September 2-4

Friday, September 2nd 7:00 p. m.

Saturday, September 3rd 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 4th 2:00 p.m



Located at the Desert Rose Playhouse, 6921 Montgomery BLBD NE. The ticket price is $15. For more information visit their website.