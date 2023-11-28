NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cloudcroft, in a proclamation from Mayor William Denney, was declared Christmas Capital of New Mexico. Cloudcroft is announcing a season full of holiday events for the whole family.

December 2, the community tree will be decorated with ornaments and lit at the Otero County Co-Op. The public encouraged to bring ornaments to place on the tree. Shops in the area will be open and carolers will be on hand to add to the holiday spirit. December 9, starting at 5 p.m. will be the Christmas parade featuring festive floats. Guests are invited to Zenith Park to check out the tree of lights after the parade.

Cloudcroft has many other events and holiday spirit to offer during the season. For more information, click here.