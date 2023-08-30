CLOUDCROFT, N.M. (KRQE) – While there are still months until Christmas, one New Mexico town is already getting in the holiday spirit. Cloudcroft, New Mexico’s mayor recently declared the village “Christmas Capital of New Mexico.”

“At Christmastime, we celebrate goodwill, generosity, neighborly spirit, and a spirit of rejuvenation,” Karen Sonnenfelt from the Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce said in a press release. “In Cloudcroft, locals and visitors experience that feeling of peace, joy, relaxation, and community year-round. It’s a way of life in Cloudcroft, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this distinction as the Christmas Capital of New Mexico by welcoming all to enjoy that ‘holiday’ spirit—no matter what time of year you visit!”

With Santa present, Cloudcroft mayor William Denney made the designation on August 15. It’s perhaps a bit early, but the village is already planning for a holiday makeover this winter.

Cloudcroft will turn Pioneer Village into “Vintage Christmas Village” in December. And Cloudcroft plans on having carolers and period costumes at the Burro Ave. Exchange for a re-creation of a scene from Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.