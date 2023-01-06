RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Football Player of the Year award was announced on Friday. This year the honor went to Cleveland senior quarterback back Evan Wysong.

This season Wysong presented a challenging matchup for opposing defenses, as he excelled as both a runner and passer. During the Storm’s 11-2 championship run, Wysong threw for 2,004 yards and 28 touchdowns, while also racking up 1,289 yards and 15 TDs on the ground.

“Well, I woke up this morning to my mom screaming from the other room, and I thought someone was breaking into my house. She was yelling at me, saying I won,” said Wysong. “It’s a great honor. I have to thank my coaches, my family, all my teammates that I’ve played with. It’s a great honor to get this award knowing how much hard work I’ve put into it.”

The skilled athlete is committed to play for UNM next year and will make a position change to a receiver and serve as a return specialist. Wysong will be joining the four most recent Gatorade players of the year at UNM with RB Zach Vigil, WR Luke Wysong (Evan’s brother), QB Isiah Chavez, and RB Dorian Lewis. Wyong was also named Maxpreps New Mexico player of the year and was a first-team all-state selection.