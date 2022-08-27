RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cleveland Invitational cross country meet was held on Saturday morning. 30 teams competed, which is the most the event has ever hosted.

Volcano Vista finished first for the boys, however Sandia’s Steven West was the standout of the race. The senior finished first with a time of 15:37.

“I did not think I was going to win that with them like 15 seconds ahead or something,” West said. “So, yeah I was expecting to get a better time by trying to catch them, but I wasn’t actually expecting to catch them, so when I caught them I was like yes lets go.”

Volcano Vista also finished first as a team for the girls, but Albuquerque High’s Dani Figueroa finished first as an an individual. The sophomore finished with a time of 19:33.

“I mean I started to make my move at the bottom of the hill back there and then I was just racing with the Los Alamos girl rest I guess,” said Figueroa.