RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in seven years, Cleveland High School needs a new basketball coach. Sean Jimenez announced his resignation from the position on Wednesday.

During his tenure with the Storm, Jimenez never failed to reach the postseason and had multiple runs in the state tournament. His accolades include five consecutive final fours, two championship appearances and a state championship win in 2021.

“I’m going to take it day by day. I’m going to still keep teaching, obviously, because I’m still young,” said Jimenez. “I’m only 44, but it was a hard decision, not because of the wins or the losses because of the kids that I’m always around. That’s what I’m going to miss most.”

Jimenez said that a big factor towards his decision was being able to spend more time with his family. He leaves a program that is set to return ten players.