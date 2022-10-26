CLAYTON, N.M. (KRQE)- A New Mexico boy is helping the community get in the Halloween spirit with a spooky display. With some help from his parents, 6-year-old Elias Maestas set up a “Halloween Haunt” outside his home in Clayton.

The elaborate display includes animatronic clowns, creepy crawlies and blow-up displays. This is the third year Elias has collected and set up his Halloween decorations, but his mom Stephanie says this is the biggest its been.

The decorations will be up from dark until 9 p.m. through Halloween, weather permitting.