Classic car show hits downtown streets

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local car wash hosted its own classic car show Sunday in downtown Albuquerque. The Rain Tunnel Car Spa at Central and Rio Grande hosted the community event.

Story continues below

It featured the Drifters Car Club, a local group dedicated to the preservation of classic cars and trucks. Attendees of the family-friendly were able to enjoy food and music, check out a variety of classic cars and hot rods, and meet the owners.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES