Classic car show hits downtown streets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local car wash hosted its own classic car show Sunday in downtown Albuquerque. The Rain Tunnel Car Spa at Central and Rio Grande hosted the community event.
It featured the Drifters Car Club, a local group dedicated to the preservation of classic cars and trucks. Attendees of the family-friendly were able to enjoy food and music, check out a variety of classic cars and hot rods, and meet the owners.